Wolfpack boys capture big road win, Gators have huge comeback

Coach Jerry Singletary’s Whiteville boys team outscored St. Pauls 42-24 in the second half to run away to a 68-43 road win. The victory places the Wolfpack into sole possession of first place in the Three Rivers Conference race. Tyrell Kirk again had a triple-double for the Wolfpack, scoring 18 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists. Whiteville (9-1) travels to Fairmont tonight (Wednesday) to take on the Golden Tornadoes (6-2).

Whiteville’s girls improved their TRC record to 6-4 with a 47-20 win over St. Pauls. The Wolfpack limited the Bulldogs to five points total in the second and third quarters. Nsaia Rogers scored 14 points to lead Whiteville scoring.

East Columbus boys team was facing a 17-point deficit entering the final period against South Robeson. No problem as the Gators outscored the Mustangs 29-9 to capture a 63-60 victory. John Baldwin scored 13 of his team-high 21 points to lead East Columbus. Alex Moore returned to the line up for East, scoring 14 points.

The East Columbus girls won, improving their conference mark to 10-0. South Robeson’s girls have yet to win a TRC contest.

Madison Spencer’s 23 points and 12 boards were not enough to keep South Columbus’ girls from succumbing to Fairmont 67-50. Fairmont improves to 7-1 in conference play , but has two games remaining with East Columbus and one with Red Springs. South is 3-6 in conference and 8-9 overall.

Coach Bryant Edwards knows his Stallions have a much better chance of winning a low-scoring contest. Tough task to ask for against the Fairmont boys. Fairmont scored 51 points combined in the second and third quarters on their way to a 83-47 win. Kendrick Green led South with 15 points. Julius Caulder had 24 points for Fairmont.

A 27-6 first quarter advantage took any suspense out of Red Springs game at West Columbus. Taya Jones outscored the entire Viking team with 22 points as the Red Devils ran away to a 65-21 victory. Tah’nijah McKoy scored 10 points to top the West scoring.

West Columbus shot just 31 percent from the field and connected on just one of six three-point tries while losing to Red Springs 59-40. Red Springs led 22-11 after one period and never were threatened. Nick Godfrey had nine points and 10 rebounds to lead the Vikings. Tyson Washington added a season-high five points in the final home contest for West Columbus.