Wolfpack boys tied for first, Gator boys win first

The East Columbus boys already held a home-court victory over South Columbus. However it came in non-conference action. South Columbus defeated East in their first conference match up this season. Friday night, Coach Marcus Skipper returned to the Gator bench after an absence due to sickness. He was still without Alex Moore and Travin Squires. Moore should return soon , but Squires is likely out for the remainder of the season. At the half, East Columbus trailed 22-16. After three quarters, the lead had been cut to two at 34-32. A 21-10 Gator advantage in the final period provided East Columbus with a 53-44 win and their first conference win.

Possibly, the area’s most shocking upset was well underway when South Columbus’ girls ran out to a 17-2 first quarter lead against the league-leading Gator girls. The Stallions held a 28-14 halftime lead. East Columbus came out strong in the third quarter and wiped out the South lead with a 23-6 advantage in the period. The Gators continued to pull away in the fourth quarter, winning 54-41.

See Monday’s print edition of The News Reporter. Dan Biser will have more details.

One of the area’s best games to date took place at West Columbus Friday night. The visiting Whiteville Wolfpack clawed back from an 11-point halftime deficit to defeat a determined Viking club 61-55. The game was packed with action from start to finish. Comments from both coaches and game details are available in Monday’s The News Reporter.

West Columbus took an early lead in the girls game, but Whiteville answered with a 13-0 run to secure a 39-25 win.

The West Columbus junior varsity girls captured a 25-12 victory. The West Columbus JV boys rallied late in regulation to send their game into overtime. After one overtime the score was still knotted. The Vikings got off to a quick start in the second extra session and held on for a 58-52 win.