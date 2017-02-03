Wolfpack boys tumble puts first place in a jumble

It was not used as an excuse, but it is a fact, traveling to St. Pauls and Fairmont on back-to-back nights would be a challenge. Whiteville’s boys sole possession of first place in the Three Rivers Conference race lasted about 24 hours. After defeating St. Pauls 68-43 Tuesday, the Pack fell to Fairmont 63-51 on Wednesday. Fairmont also played on consecutive nights, but both were at home. The score was knotted at 34 apiece midway the third quarter before a 13-3 Golden Tornado run provided an advantage Whiteville could not whittle away. Tyrell Kirk scored 22 points to lead Whiteville.

Coach Serena Smith’s Whiteville girls team continued to show improvement, handing Fairmont their second TRC loss 60-48 in overtime. The game had an unusual scoring pattern with no quarter having less than a seven point advantage. The Wolfpack won the first and fourth periods 29-14. Fairmont won the middle quarters by the same margin. Whiteville blew the game open in overtime with 17 points. The Wolfpack connected on 11 of 20 three-point field goals to more than offset just 7-26 shooting from the free throw line. Breanna McCellon led Whiteville with 23 points, Nsaia Rogers added 19 and Marquasia Smith contributed nine points on three of five shooting from behind the arc.

It took double overtime Thursday for South Columbus to gain a 58-52 win over the South Robeson boys. The South Columbus girls took another step towards an at-large playoff spot with a 54-29 win over the Mustang girls.

