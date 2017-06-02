Wolfpack dominates game 1 in baseball series



MacKenzie Gore reacts after hitting a two-run homer in the first inning.

MacKenzie Gore and Cameron Cartrette led the charge as Whiteville took a 10-0 game 1 victory over Murphy in the NCHSAA 1A State Baseball Championship.

Gore allowed two hits while striking out 13 in six innings. He also blasted a tw0-run homer in the first after a Brooks Baldwin single to give the Wolfpack a lead it would not relinquish. Cartrette’s bases-loaded triple put Whiteville up 6-0 in the second. After the Murphy lead-off hitter reached third with two outs in the first, no other Bulldog was able to reach second.

Brooks Baldwin had two hits and scored three times. Lincoln Ransom had an RBI single in the first. Will Hinson singled and knocked in a run with a sac fly. Dylan Lawson added a run-scoring single. Earl Grubbs contributed a hit. Dylan Hamilton reached base three times and scored twice.

Game 2 is Saturday at 2 p.m. If a game 3 is necessary, that time will be determined by how the 4A series stands.