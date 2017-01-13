Wolfpack end Fairmont TRC winning streak

Maybe the Whiteville Wolfpack boys should wear green uniforms when they play Fairmont. It appears the Wolfpack is Fairmont’s kryptonite! Whiteville’s 55-45 win over the Golden Tornadoes on Wednesday night snapped a 19-game Three Rivers Conference regular season winning streak for Fairmont. In fact, since the most recent reconfiguration of the TRC in 2013, Fairmont’s boys basketball team has lost thrice. All three defeats at the hands of the Wolfpack.

An 18-8 third quarter run spurred the Wolfpack to victory. Tyrell Kirk recorded his second triple-double in six days with 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Wolfpack. Fairmont had defeated the Wolfpack by 26 points in the Woodmen Life tournament at West Bladen on December 30, but the outside marksmanship that brought that win could not be duplicated at Whiteville Wednesday.

Fairmont’s girls moved into sole possession of second place in the TRC with a 46-41 win over Whiteville. The Tornadoes trail first-place East Columbus by three and one-half games. Fairmont won won the JV boys game 34-34 and the JV girls game 20-12.

Red Springs swept South Columbus Thursday evening. The Red Devil boys used a 29-point fourth quarter to defeat the Stallions 60-51. Red Springs’ girls shot out to a 20-2 first quarter lead and coasted to a 56-29 win. Red Springs won the JV girls and boys contests, 20-8 and 39-30 respectively.

West Columbus put a collar on the female and male Anor, S.C. Blue jacket squads. West Columbus girls won for the third time in four games by a 46-13 score. Raeana Goodman and Tah’nijah McKoy both scored 15 points for the Vikings. Things get tougher for the Viking girls Friday as league-leading East Columbus comes to Cerro Gordo.

W. T. Edwards boys team combined strong offensive and defensive efforts in a 78-43 win over Aynor. Five Vikings scored in double figures led by E. J. Miller and Vonzel McCollum with 14 apiece. Fabian Frink and Daquan Hardie added 10 each. Jake Brownlee saw his first appreciable action since December 9 against Fairmont. Brownlee scored 10 points. McCollum exploded for 10 points in 29-point Viking third quarter.

In addition to hosting East Columbus Friday night, West Columbus will hold Homecoming festivities between the girls and boys varsity games. The Vikings Homecoming was postponed from football season due to Hurricane Matthew.