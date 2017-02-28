Wolfpack to face top-seeded Kestrel Heights Tuesday

The Whiteville Wolfpack travel to Panther Creek High School in Cary to take on the Kestrel Heights Hawks in fourth round NCHSAA 1A East boys basketball action. Kestrel Heights comes into the contest with a record of 29-1. Whiteville is 20-6.

The Hawks average about 77 points per contest, while the Wolfpack nets approximately 60 points per game. The Hawks have limited their opponents to an average of 47 points per game. Whiteville gives up 51 points per contest. Kestrel Heights has defeated three playoff opponents by a total of 85 points. Their most recent was a 71-61 defeat of East Carteret. Whiteville has just a 47-point advantage in the playoffs, but are coming off their best performance, a 73-46 win over James Kenan.

Kestrel Heights only loss was a 90-82 loss to Voyager Academy in the finals of their conference tournament. Kestrel had defeated the Vikings twice in the regular season. Overall, according to MaxPreps, Whiteville has a better strength of schedule.

The Hawks are led by 5’9″ guard Javier Rogers, averaging 19 points per game. Rogers posted a season-high 35 points against Oxford Prep in December. Whiteville will counter with 6’4″ guard Tyrell Kirk. Kirk has recorded 11 triple-doubles this season. The Wolfpack will also need Cameron Smith, Bradley Pridgen, Monchovia Gaffney, Cameron Richardson, Demetrius Brown, Phillip Powell and others to continue to play well to earn a trip to the 1A East finals, Saturday, March 4 in Fayetteville.