Wolfpack girls win, boys fall in Thursday tourney action

Outside shooting helped Whiteville’s girls to a 49-28 victory over the Northside JV team in the seventh-place contest of the East Coast Classic Basketball tournament at Northside. The Northside junior varsity team was added to the field when one of the initial schools invited could not participate.

Whiteville connected on six three-point field goals. Alex Bellamy splashed three and Nsaia Rogers two. Rogers led Whiteville scoring with 15 points. Alex Bellamy, a freshman playing against similar-aged girls, added nine.

Cameron Smith’s outside shooting was not enough to bring home a Whiteville win in the second round winner’s bracket game against West Bladen in the Woodmen Life tourney. The Knights outscored Whiteville 25-16 in the final period to earn a 67-63 win. The Wolfpack had erased a 32-26 halftime deficit with a 15-3 run to open the second half and led 47-42 after three quarters.

Smith led Wolfpack scoring with 24 points that included five three-pointers. Tyrell Kirk added 19 for Whiteville. Whiteville faces Fairmont tonight (Friday) at 6 p.m. in the third-place contest.