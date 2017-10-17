Wolfpack girls again X-Country champs, SCHS earns Soccer win

On Monday, October 16, the Whiteville Cross Country team competed against Fairmont, Red Springs, South Robeson and St. Pauls in the Three Rivers Conference Championships. The Lady Wolfpack won their fifth consecutive TR8 Championship and had five girls receive All-Conference honors by placing in the top ten. They were: Hannah Duncan (2), Alexandria Bellamy (3), Fatima Reyes (4), Shanekera Faulk (7), and Maria Rojas (8). Zach Hatch was named All-Conference for the men’s team, placing fifth.

