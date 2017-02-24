Wolfpack, Lady Gators advance to third round

The Whiteville Wolfpack pulled out to a 37-24 halftime lead and hung on for a 58-55 victory over Jones Senior in the second round of the 1A east boys basketball playoffs.

Jones Senior cut the Whiteville lead to one in the final period on two occasions, but Whiteville got a three-point play in the final seconds from Demetrius Brown. He converted the foul shot for a 57-52 lead. Janari Hill connected on a 3-point play with 10 seconds left to pull Jones within two at 57-55. Whiteville’s Tyrell Kirk went to the line with 8.5 seconds remaining. He made one of two shots. Jones Senior got off a desperation shot at the buzzer that fell short.

Whiteville was led by Bradley Pridgen with 14 points, followed by Monchovia Gaffney’s 13 and Demeterius Brown with 10. Hill had 21 points and Malik Brooks tallied 13 for Jones Senior.

Whiteville will host #16 James Kenan at 7 p.m. on Saturday. James Kenan defeated #3 Camden 66-44 on Thursday.

East Columbus’ girls 60-49 win over Lejeune was the direct opposite of Whiteville’s boys contest. The Gators led by just one point, 26-25 at halftime. A 10-0 spurt to open the second half gave East a working margin they maintained throughout the remainder of the game. Lejeune’s 12 of 15 successes from the free throw line in the second half kept the game from becoming a runaway. East Columbus was also solid from the charity stripe, connecting on seven of ten tosses.

Charity Powell and Tia Campbell combined for 46 of East Columbus’s 60 points. Campbell scored nine points in the first quarter. She finished with 17. Powell scored 27 of her 29 points in the final three quarters.

#5 East Columbus travels to #4 Pamlico County for a 4:00 p.m. Saturday contest. Pamlico defeated #29 Whiteville 57-45 in round one before defeating #21 Camden County 62-28 Thursday.