Wolfpack Optimist Dixie Youth sign ups scheduled for February

Kids, come join in the fun and be a part of one of the most tradition-rich Dixie Youth Baseball programs in North Carolina!

Sign ups for the 2017 season of Wolfpack Optimist Dixie Youth Baseball will be held at Whiteville Parks and Recreation Center February 10 and 17 from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m. and February 11 and 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A baseball skills showcase will be held at both Harritan and Memorial Fields on March 4. This will allow coaches to evaluate players for selection soon thereafter.

The registration fee is $35. First-time players need to bring a copy of their birth certificate.