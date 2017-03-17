Wolfpack soccer shows they are still the team to beat

For the first time in the girls soccer matchups between Whiteville and West Columbus some followers of the sport did not think the outcome was a forgone conclusion. In the end, the margin was less, but the outcome the same as the Wolfpack shut out the Vikings 5-0 on a chilly afternoon in Whiteville.

Whiteville’s Olivia Smith tallied two goals in the first nine minutes. A. J. Jamison scored at the 14:26 mark. Logan Schultz followed up a rebound of her own shot with 11:37 left in the first half for a 4-0 Whiteville lead. West Columbus was not without a couple of scoring opportunities, but was turned away by the Wolfpack defense. Whiteville coach Ronnie Todd substituted liberally through out the contest. Whiteville kept the offensive pressure on regardless of the combination of players on the pitch.

Schultz scored her second goal at the 33:39 mark of the second half to give the Wolfpack a 5-0 lead. West Columbus continued to play with passion, holding Whiteville scoreless the remainder of the match.

West Columbus was not looking for a moral victory, but for a real one. However, the closer than previous outcomes shows the program continues to move in a positive direction. After the match, an unidentified Viking player was heard saying, “At least it wasn’t 9-0.” Whiteville had outscored West Columbus 55-1 in the previous six meetings.

Whiteville improves to 3-4 overall and 1-0 in TRC play. West Columbus is 4-3 and 1-1 in the conference. The teams will meet again at West Columbus April 5.