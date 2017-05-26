Wolfpack softball, baseball take series opening wins

Whiteville 9 Louisburg 5

The hailstorm that hit Whiteville approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon was a precursor to the hits that rained down in Whiteville’s 9-5 win over Louisburg in game one of the 1A East championship series. Game one was originally scheduled for Louisburg, but move due to wet conditions. Fortunately, Whiteville softball personnel were able to put their home field in good playing condition after the Thursday afternoon weather event.

Kourtney Grainger continued to swing a red-hot bat. Grainger was 4 for 4 with two home runs. Her two-run homer in the bottom of the first after Laura Thompson singled staked Whiteville to a 2-0 lead it never relinquished. Ivy Hayes also smashed a two-run homer in the first following Sage McLelland’s double.

The Wolfpack took a 7-0 lead in the second. Grainger doubled and McLelland tripled. McLelland scored when Ivy Hayes’ grounder was misplayed. Elizabeth Wyatt (running for Hayes) stole second and scored on Bre Tolley’s single.

Louisburg collected half of its 14 hits in the top of the third. Seven singles and a sacrifice bunt cut the Wolfpack lead to 7-5. Grainger’s solo home run in the fourth extended the Whiteville lead to 8-5. Laura Thompson singled in the sixth, stole second and scored on Grainger’s base hit to make the final margin 9-5.

Ivy Hayes went the distance in the circle for Whiteville. Louisburg had at least one runner on base in every inning, but Hayes and Whiteville’s defense were able to hold the Warriors scoreless in all frames but the third.

Whiteville will travel to Louisburg today (Friday) for game 2 beginning at 6 p.m. For score updates follow us on twitter at NRsports_NC.

Whiteville 6 Rosewood 5

Professional golfers use the term “grinding” to describe a round where they don’t play their best, but still find a way to compile a good score. Grinding best describes Whiteville’s effort in its 6-5 win over Rosewood in game one of the 1A East championship series.

After a quick first inning Rosewood scored once in the second without benefit of a hit. A walk, hit batter, error and bases-loaded walk plated a run. A good play by Wolfpack catcher Brooks Baldwin on a pitch in the dirt caught the runner on third who had ventured too far from the bag to end the threat. A single, sac bunt, wild pitch and infield out made the score 2-0 in the third. Wolfpack infielders Will Hinson, Jake Harwood and Mackenzie Gore combined on a good play to record the out on the infield grounder. The next batter hit a solo home run off the fair pole in left field for a 3-0 lead.

Whiteville tied the score in the fourth. Gore reached on a bunt single. Lincoln Ransom walked. Cameron Cartrette reached on an error. Dylan Lawson’s ground out scored Gore. Earl Grubbs’ infield single scored Ransom. When the shortstop made a wild throw attempting to retire Grubbs at first, Joey Kurtyka, running for Cartrette, scored to tie the game at three.

A double, hit batter and walk ended Lawson’s work on the mound in the fifth. Jake Harwood came on in relief with the bases loaded and no outs. A fly ball to the outfield was dropped. The runner on first was forced at second, but a run scored. A scarce fly increased the Rosewood lead to 5-3 before Harwood recorded a strikeout to end the inning.

Ransom walked and Cartrette reached on an error to start the Wolfpack sixth. Rosewood compounded the fielding error on Cartrette’s grounder by throwing the ball away at first, allowing the runners to advance to second and third. Grubbs’ infield single scored Ransom. Will Hinson’s sacrifice fly scored Cartrette. Grubbs advance to third after a wild throw on a pick off attempt at first base. Dylan Hamilton singled to left on a 3-2 pitch, scoring Grubbs and giving Whiteville its first lead, 6-5, of the contest.

Harwood retired the Eagles in order in the sixth and seventh innings, striking out three of the final four batters.

Hamilton and Grubbs led Whiteville with two hits each. the #6-9 Wolfpack batters drove in five of the six Whiteville runs.

Game two is scheduled for Whiteville’s Legion Stadium, Friday at 7 p.m. Senior left-hander, Mackenzie Gore is scheduled to pitch for Whiteville. Admission is $7.