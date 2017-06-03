Wolfpack softball wallops North Stanly to force game 3

Whiteville Wolfpack softball put a five spot on the board in the top of the first and continued to add on, taking a 12-0 victory over the Comets in game 2 of the NCHSAA 1A State Softball championship series. This means a game 3, winner take all, will be played at 5 p.m.

Ivy Hayes took a perfect game in to the final inning before allowing a single and a double. Hayes struck out five and walked no one in her five innings of work.

Laura Thompson, Kourtney Grainger, Sage McLelland, and Santana Best each collected two hits. Grainger and Best drove in three runs apiece. Lauren Hilbourn contributed a two-run single.