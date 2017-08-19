Wolfpack wins, Gators, Vikings drop openers

A large crowd withstood a hot, humid southeastern North Carolina evening to watch Whiteville win its home opener for the first time since 2012. The Wolfpack came out of the gate quickly, faltered and then put on a strong finish to defeat North Brunswick 29-6.

North Brunswick fumbled away the opening kickoff. Whiteville took advantage of the excellent field position as Jamario Norton scored from one-yard out. The snap for the extra point attempt was mishandled, but holder Kiante Webb turned a lemon into lemonade by diving across the goal line inside the right pylon for an 8-0 lead.

North Brunswick took advantage of good field position two possessions later, scoring on a 26-yard fourth down touchdown pass. The running attempt failed and Whiteville led 8-6.

The officials probably had to ice their arms at halftime after throwing flags on nine plays in the second quarter. One of those penalties nullified Whiteville’s Phillip Powell’s 24-yard scoring run. Whiteville lost another scoring opportunity as a bad snap was recovered by the Scorpions after the Wolfpack had driven inside the 10 yard line.

Whiteville came out strong in the second half. Kiante Webb sprinted 61 yards on the second play for a score. Will Hinson added his first of three PATs for a 15-6 lead. The Wolfpack overcame two penalties on its second drive to score. Jamario Norton scored from 34 yards out for a 22-6 advantage.

Whiteville’s defense continued to dominate play in the second half, helped somewhat by an injury to North Brunswick’s starting QB. After forcing the second Scorpion punt of the half, Whiteville drove 68 yards in 10 plays. Jordan Faulk scored from one yard out for a 29-6 lead with 9:42 remaining in the contest. Another three and out gave Whiteville the ball on its 25 yard line. Although the Pack did not score, it did take over six minutes off the clock before punting the ball away with a minute to go. North Brunswick earned two of its seven first downs on the game’s final three plays.

Jamario Norton led Whiteville with 195 yards rushing on 22 carries. Whiteville totaled 403 yards total offense to just 143 for North Brunswick. Whiteville had a decided edge in plays run (55 to 33) and time of possession (27:05 to 20:55, 16:50 to 7:10 in the second half). Unfortunately, Whiteville also led in penalties (12 to 10)and penalty yardage (108 to 93). In addition to his run from scrimmage, Phillip Powell had a 74-yard punt called back due to a block-in-the-back penalty behind the play.

Despite losing 46-12 to North Duplin, West Columbus coach James Pierce was upbeat. The Vikings trailed 20-6 in the third quarter. Fatigue set in for the undermanned Viking team. Pierce will have at least two more players available for the next game and anticipates picking up more prior to conference play.

East Columbus fell 31-0 to Green Sea-Floyds in James Hobbs’ first game as the Gator head coach.