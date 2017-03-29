Wolfpack win, Stallions tie in girls soccer

Visiting South Columbus outshot St. Pauls 18-5 Monday evening, but the Stallions could only manage one, second half goal. St. Pauls also scored once in the second half. The teams played two scoreless overtime periods and played to one-all draw. Mary Katherine Zokal scored the lone Stallion goal with an assist from Sydney Pickell.

South Columbus is 0-1-1 in conference play and 4-3-1 overall. St. Pauls is 1-2-1 in the Three Rivers and 2-6-2 overall.

Whiteville defeated East Columbus 5-0. Logan Schultz, Lauren DiMuzio, Riley Lanier, Morgan Rasberry and Grace Nance each scored once.

Whiteville is 4-0 in Three Rivers play and 6-5 overall. East Columbus falls to 0-1-1 in conference and 1-2-1 overall.