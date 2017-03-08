Wolves, Stallions take convincing wins in softball

Whiteville 16 West Columbus 1

After plating just one first inning run the Whiteville softball team scored five, six and four runs in the next three frames to triumph 16-1 over West Columbus.

Coach Olivia Scott’s squad banged out 19 hits. Santana Best, Lauren Hilbourn, Sage McLelland, and Laura Thompson each had three hits. Hilbourn collected two doubles and a triple. McLelland smashed a homer and drove in four runs. Thompson’s hits included two triples. Freshman Gabby Hayes was two for two with two home runs and five RBIs. Carly Fulkerson was the winning pitcher. She allowed one run, four hits, struck out five and walked four.

Whiteville will host Fairmont at 6 p.m. Friday. The junior varsity softball contest with Fairmont has been postponed.

South Columbus 10 East Columbus 4

South Columbus led East Columbus 5-0 after three innings. the Gators scored four runs in the top of the fourth to close to 5-4. The Stallions responded with five runs in the bottom of the frame. The score stood at 10-4 and that’s the way it looked at the game’s end.

A key play in the Gators four-run fourth occurred when Mahala Barsh connected for an apparent single to right field. Stallion right fielder Libby Blosser charged the ball and threw Barsh out at first. However, Rosalind Harper and Izzy Lennon both scored on the play.

Singles by Carson Powell, Blosser and Anna Caroline Suggs coupled with a two-run double by Mattie Johnson and a RBI single by Alexis Suggs helped the Stallions regain a comfortable lead, 10-4.

Both teams were scoreless over the final three innings. Anna Caroline Suggs was the winning pitcher. She allowed six hits, struck out three and walked two. Valerie Carter and Mahala Barsh shared the pitching duties for East Columbus.

Alex Chestnutt and Anna Caroline Suggs each had three hits for South. Alexis Suggs and Callie Sumner contributed two to the 14-hit Stallion attack. The Gators were led by Diamond Porter and Rosalind Harper with two hits apiece. Arianna Daniels added a double.