Wolves, Vikings earn wins before showdown

Rain did not deter the Girls Soccer matches from taking place Monday. Whiteville remained undefeated in Three Rivers play with a 3-0 win over South Columbus. West Columbus stayed one game back of the Pack with 5-0 win at East Columbus.

Logan Schultz scored at the 36:02 mark of the first half to provide Whiteville a 1-0 lead. Olivia Smith found the back of the net 1:04 later to increase the lead to 2-0. That is where the score stood at halftime.

Schultz scored her second goal four and one-half minutes into the second half. Her goal was the final score of the match. Assisting on Whiteville goals were Grace Nance, Claire Smith and Olivia Smith. Stallion goalie, Yazmin Domenico, had 15 saves during the match.

West Columbus broke away from East Columbus with four, second half scores to take a 5-0 victory. Lexi Bowen led the way with four of the Vikings scores. Nene Williams also scored for West.

West Columbus plays host to Whiteville on Wednesday. The Wolfpack handed the Vikings its only conference loss, 5-0, March 13. South Columbus will travel to East Columbus Wednesday for the teams’ first meeting of the season.

Additional photos from Monday’s matches can be found in Thursday’s Sports of All Sorts.