Take Five Minutes (or Less) For Your Health

One of the most common New Year’s resolutions is, of course, to “get healthy and stay fit,” which some will keep and others will not make it past January 31. It appears that roughly 60% of people make resolutions upon ringing in the New Year but only about 8% are successful.

The fact is that being healthy does take a commitment but it doesn’t have to be time-consuming. Most things are so simple and take so little time that you will wonder why you have been avoiding them. Find ways to boost your health fitness and well-being, and be an inspiration to others.

Taking just a few of the 1440 minutes in a day is worth having a healthier life for you and your family. Below are just a few of the steps you can take to improve your health that take 5 minutes (or less).

• Do a skin and body check – Check your skin and body regularly for lumps, rashes, sores, discolorations, limitation and other changes. Check during and after bathing. If you find or experience anything suspicious, see your health care provider.

• Know your numbers- Keep track of your numbers for blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, body mass index and others. These numbers can provide a glimpse of your health status and risk for certain diseases and conditions.

• Eat Healthy – Take the extra time to make better food choices. Eat more fruits and vegetables as a meal, less saturated fat and healthy grab-and-go snacks

• Be active – Take the stairs instead of the elevator. Park farther away and walk

• Wash children’s hands and toys regularly – Hands and toys can become contaminated from household dust or exterior soil

• Make sure your are up to date on your vaccinations – Keep track of your and your family’s vaccinations and make sure they stay up to date. Children, young adults and older adults all need vaccinations. These can help protect people from disease and save lives.

• Make an appointment – One of the best and easiest ways for adults to keep themselves healthy is to make sure they get the recommended exams, screenings and immunizations. Screenings are designed to help detect some diseases in their early, most treatable stages. Make the appointment now. To make an appointment with a Columbus Regional Healthcare System provider, call 910-642-0331

2017 can be one of your healthiest years yet, just commit to taking five minutes for your health. For more tips on how to take five for your health visit www.cdc.gov.