Columbus County residents are invited to “The Pink Party” at Donayre Cancer Care Center Friday, Feb. 17

Columbus County residents are invited to “The Pink Party” Friday, Feb. 17 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Donayre Cancer Care Center at 500 Jefferson St. in Whiteville.

A $50,000 grant from the Susan G. Komen Foundation is funding free mammograms and breast health education at The Pink Party.

Early detection of cancer saves lives, and an annual mammogram for women 40 and older is the most important, accurate warning system for breast cancer. Lisa Thomas, MSN, RN, OCN – director of the Donayre Cancer Care Center – doesn’t want cost or lack of health insurance to be a barrier to a mammogram.

She and her team are offering free mammography as part of The Pink Party, a component of “Think Pink Columbus County.” Two nurse practitioners and a physician will be on hand Feb. 17 between 1 and 4 p.m. at Donayre Cancer Care Center at 500 Jefferson St. in Whiteville to discuss breast health, offer free clinical breast exams and make referrals for on-site mammography, if needed.

The festive atmosphere – complete with raffles, giveaways, a tour of the new Donayre Cancer Care Center and party snacks – helps women (and men) get comfortable with the idea of a mammogram, if they’ve never had one previously. Thomas said one man came to last year’s Pink Party to get a clinical breast exam. Breast cancer among males is on the rise.

Thomas is living proof that annual mammography saves lives. She is a five-year survivor of breast cancer herself and puts people at ease about mammography. “Some women have an ‘If I don’t know about it, I don’t have to deal with it’ mentality,” she said. “We work hard to combat that. Knowledge is power. The earlier you catch breast cancer, the better the outcome is likely to be.”

Annual mammograms are recommended for women beginning at 40. If a woman has a family history of breast cancer, she should have her first mammogram sooner. Thomas had her first mammogram at 40 – and discovered she had cancer a year later.

Thomas expressed her gratitude to the Susan G. Komen Foundation for making The Pink Party possible: “We wouldn’t be able to educate the community without the generosity of the Komen Foundation. The Rural Breast Cancer Outreach Program will undoubtedly save lives.”

The Donayre Cancer Care Center (DCCC) is part of Columbus Regional Healthcare System. Since its beginning in 2004, DCCC has more than doubled the number of patients served and increased its scope of services to include the treatment of malignant and non-malignant adult blood disorders. DCCC provides patients access to sophisticated diagnostic and treatment resources while allowing them to stay close to home and family. For more information about DCCC, visit http://www.crhealthcare.org/services/cancer-care/ or call 910-641-8220.

