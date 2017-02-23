Columbus Regional Healthcare System receives $241,000 Duke Endowment grant

The grant will help patients transitioning from hospital to home



Columbus Regional Healthcare System (CRHS) has received a grant from the Duke Endowment for $241,083 to fund a Care Transitions program over the next two years. The Care Transitions team will consist of three staff members who will collaborate with patients and their healthcare team upon discharge from the hospital. The goal: Improve health outcomes and reduce readmissions within 30 days of discharge. Often, readmissions may result if discharge instructions weren’t followed or patients were unable to keep follow-up appointments.

This grant allows transitional care to expand on the follow-up work that is already doing with patients after hospital discharge. The team will ultimately consist of two full-time Registered Nurses (RNs) and one pharmacy technician.

A software program to further assist care m anagers is included in this grant, as well.

Rebecca Jernigan, RN, BSN, ACM, and CRHS’s Director of Care Management and Quality Management explains, “Care Transitions is the coordination of care across the continuum from one setting to another. It plays an important role in the health of our community.”

The foundation of Care Transitions came from CRHS’s increased focus on the full continuum of care – including after patients leave the hospital. Already, the hospital has a protocol that ensures patients get a call from a nurse within three days of discharge.

Patients with heart failure and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) receive a call daily for the first seven days after

discharge. This population of patients is often high risk for readmission due to the complexity of these chronic conditions.

“During the call, questions are asked regarding discharge instructions, ability to obtain medications, follow-up appointments, transportation to follow-up appointments, pain, and opportunities for our facility to improve,” Jernigan said. “We schedule appointments for patients if they were discharged when their physician’s office was closed and provide additional education regarding discharge instructions or disease specific information, if needed. Nurses can also refer patients to resources for assistance with medication cost.