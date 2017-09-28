CRHS Family Health Festival (free) – Saturday, September 30

If you are looking to learn more about your health and have some fun with the kids on a Saturday? The Columbus Regional Family Health Festival is exactly where you need to be this weekend.

The event starts at 10:00am Saturday, September 30, at Southeast Orthopedics, 701 Jefferson Street in Whiteville, located just down from the hospital. Educating the public on health resources that are available in our community is the main goal of the festival.

Over 35 vendors will be on hand to share their expertise along with a variety of activities such as Yoga, face painting, Children’s inflatable’s and much more!

“We are excited about the Family Health Festival and plan for it to become an annual event,” said Terrie Priest, VP Community Relations with CRHS. “Hosting the event in partnership with the Columbus County Community Collaborative speaks to our continued efforts at improving the overall health of our community.”

The New Era Association will also be providing a free hot dog meal for those in attendance and Sunset Slush will be on hand for dessert. Many of the area first responders will be on display.

“The festival will be held at our new Southeast Orthopedics office, a spacious, beautiful facility that we are excited to show to the community …. we hope to see everyone there,” said Priest.

For more information about Saturday’s event call 910-642-9303.