Farmers Market location open on Columbus Regional Campus each Thursday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For the third year in a row Columbus Regional Healthcare System and Columbus County Farmers Market are partnering with a mobile farmers market on the campus of CRHS. This is an effort to create another convenient location for the community to enjoy the Columbus County Farmers Market and to ensure that fresh fruits and vegetables are more readily available to the community and CRHS employees.

“As in the past two years we are excited to work with our local Farmers Market by offering a space on our campus as a satellite location for the mobile market”, stated Carla Hollis, CRHS CEO. “Our goal as a good community partner is to offer support to strategies that help to create a more healthy community and we think the Columbus County Farmers Market is one of those strategies.”

Kip Godwin with the Farmers Market says, “The partnership with CRHS is a great opportunity for another location to better serve the community. Good parking and convenient set up makes this a win/win for all involved.” Anywhere between three and seven farmer vendors will be on location selling their items each week.

The Columbus County Farmers Mobile Market will open on Thursday May 25 and run through the fall. It will be located behind the hospital under the covered shed. Hours of operation will be from 3:00pm – 6:00pm each Thursday. The market accepts cash and Farmers Market vouchers that will be available for sale in the hospital gift shop.