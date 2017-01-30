Let Columbus Regional Hear From You; Return Your

Patient Satisfaction Survey

The patient satisfaction survey process at Columbus Regional Healthcare System plays a vital role in shaping the vision of the organization.

CRHS takes the responsibility of being your healthcare provider seriously and wants to know if they are living up to your expectations.

Whenever you see a provider at CRHS either in the hospital or in one of the outpatient clinics, or receive healthcare services in the hospital you may have the opportunity to complete a patient satisfaction survey. Each survey, conducted via email or on paper, covers 27 different areas such as:

• Communications with physicians and staff

• Responsiveness of staff

• Cleanliness and peacefulness of environment

• Pain management

• Quality of discharge planning

• Overall rating

• Recommendation of the hospital

“We survey different areas to get a true picture of every point of access in our organization,” says Donda Evans, RN, BSN, Patient Experience and Accreditation Coordinator with CRHS. “Surveys give patients an opportunity for their voices to the heard. We want to hear what we did really well and what we can do to improve.

It’s important for us as an Organization to have the patient voice drive improvements centered around the patient experience. The community’s input is extremely important to us, and part of how we get that information is through the survey,” says Evans.

Not only is the survey in compliance with requirements from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare, but we go above and beyond by including questions that help CRHS improve other aspects of the patient experience. We use information from the patient satisfaction survey to shape everything we do.

“Our patient experience care model is built on four key foundational building blocks, a foundation of teamwork, providing a healing environment, the voice of the patient and a foundation of caring,” Evans says. “The feedback from the survey allows us as an organization to make the necessary changes based on the patient and community needs.”

If you receive a survey in the mail or by email be sure and fill it out and let us know how we did. We want to hear from you!