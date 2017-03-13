Urologist David Lehr, M.D. joins Carolina Urology Associates and is now accepting new patients.

Carolina Urology Associates, part of the Columbus Regional Healthcare System, has added another expert to its lineup of specialists. David Lehr, M.D. joined the team in early January. He came from St. Mary’s Healthcare in Amsterdam, N.Y.

“We are thrilled to offer the community the exceptional level of care David Lehr provides,” said Carla Parker Hollis, President and CEO. “He’s a top-notch physician and a terrific addition to the strong team at Carolinas Urology.”

Lehr and his family are new to the community, but they know the coastal region of the Carolinas well. “We’ve been coming down to the Myrtle Beach area since 2012 and really enjoyed the weather and the activities,” he said.

They liked the area enough to want to relocate here. “When we came to Columbus County, we were attracted to the strong family values and genuine decency of the people,” the doctor said. “This is certainly where we want to raise our children.”

Lehr and his wife, Helen, are the parents of two children. Kaitlyn, 11, is a sixth grader at Central Middle School, and Andrew, 9, is in fourth grade at Edgewood Elementary School.

After graduating with honors from Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown University – both undergraduate and medical school – Lehr did his residency at Albany Medical Center. He was chief resident in the urology department from 2002 through 2003.

He was certified by the American Board of Urology in 2005 and recertified in 2012. He’s also a noted speaker and author of academic papers and articles on groundbreaking treatments for urological disorders.

Carolina Urology treats children and adults for conditions including bedwetting, recurring urinary tract infections (UTIs), infertility, urinary incontinence, kidney stones, enlarges prostate and kidney, bladder, prostate and testicular cancer. The practice has two locations – one on Jefferson Street in Whiteville and the other in Ocean Isle Beach. For more information, call 910-642-5832 or visit crhealthcare.org/services/urology-services.