Dan Biser interviews MLB All-Star Kerry Wood

NR Sports Editor Dan Biser speaks with Kerry Wood, who presented MacKenzie Gore with the 2016-2017 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year trophy on Wednesday morning. Kerry Wood was the 1998 National League Rookie of the Year and 2-time All-Star while pitching for the Chicago Cubs.
Dan Biser talks with Kerry Wood
NR Sports Editor Dan Biser speaks with Kerry Wood, who presented MacKenzie Gore with the 2016-2017 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year trophy on Wednesday morning. Kerry Wood was the 1998 National League Rookie of the Year and 2-time All-Star while pitching for the Chicago Cubs.
Posted by The News Reporter on Wednesday, May 31, 2017