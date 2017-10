Victoria Harrelson: Took the Court Monday

Victoria Harrelson, who suffered what is explained as a heart attack in February 2017, took the volleyball court for the first time Monday night. Her story is incredible and continues to prove her unmatched perseverance and strength. Hear a part of her story in the video below and read more in Thursday's Sports of All Sorts.

